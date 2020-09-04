 Skip to main content
How to find known COVID-19 cases in NWI schools
How to find known COVID-19 cases in NWI schools

St. John Evangelist School opens in COVID-19 environment

A student raises his hand during the first day back to school Aug. 12 at St. John the Evangelist.

As schools reopen in Northwest Indiana during the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Times is compiling data on known cases of COVID-19 reported in Region schools.

All information in this searchable database is confirmed by The Times' reporters with official school sources. The database will be updated as our newsroom becomes aware of cases.

Several universities are providing detailed updates on active cases to inform the public on community spread.

At Valparaiso University, just one case of COVID-19 is active on campus as of Sept. 4. VU administrators update the university's dashboard on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays each week.

A total of 16 active cases have been confirmed at Purdue University Northwest, where updates are provided every Friday. One active case was reported among faculty and 15 cases were active among students, according to the university's Sept. 4 update.

At Indiana University Northwest, COVID-19 mitigation testing is being conducted among students, faculty and staff, especially among those who may be more at-risk of community transmission. The university also tests symptomatic individuals.

As of Monday, only one of two symptomatic individuals received a positive result at IU Northwest. No mitigation testing results were reported.

Know of a case not reported in our database? Let education reporter Carley Lanich know at carley.lanich@nwi.com.

