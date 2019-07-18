“Negative thoughts are just a normal part of life,” says Susan C. Hynek, outreach coordinato…

If you get hurt

As most weekend warriors know, injuries are almost inevitable.

Dr. Joseen Bryant, a sports medicine specialist with the Community Care Network at Community Healthcare System, said if one occurs and the pain lingers, stop the activity and see a doctor.

“Being a nonsurgical sports medicine physician, I treat up to 90% of all orthopedic or musculoskeletal injuries, even concussions, as they often do not require surgery,” she said. “Not every bump or scrape needs urgent attention, but if the pain lasts more than 24 to 48 hours, evaluation by a medical provider is recommended.”

Bryant said warriors who try to “fight through” the pain run the risk of causing worse injuries.

“As I tell my patients/athletes, no one needs to be a martyr during exercise. Exercise should be enjoyable.”