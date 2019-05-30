HIGHLAND — Brian Fitzpatrick, the acting Chief Operations Officer at Humane Indiana, has been named the organization's Chief Executive Officer.
The agency's executive board voted recently to approve the promotion. Fitzpatrick served as the COO for three years.
Humane Indiana celebrates its 78th year this year with a shelter in Munster, PAWS Resale & Consignment Shoppe in Highland, and its Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Valparaiso.
"Our wildlife education programs have doubled in terms of the number of people we've reached in schools and public programs this year," Fitzpatrick said.
The education programs are taught with the help of the organization's wildlife ambassadors, which include a snowy owl, great horned owls, opossum and skunk, to name just a few. All ambassadors were rescued and rehabilitated by the Rehabilitation Center, but due to various injuries, are unable to survive on their own.
Fitzpatrick said the shelter continues to to partner with community agencies like the Highland Police Department.
Humane Indiana provides support for its trap, neuter, vaccinate, release program. It's an effort to help reduce the number of stray and community cats.
"It's a much-needed program and we're pleased to be working with the Highland Police Department to help deter stray cat reproduction."
Humane Indiana is hosting several summer camps for kids and is planning for its 27th annual Parks in the Park in September. There's also the Owl You Need is Love public art project going on now through next year, and the third annual Festival of the Owls in the fall.
To learn more about Humane Indiana and its services, visit humaneindiana.org or call 219-513-8911, ext. 103.