Humane Indiana shelter temporarily closes, adoptions postponed

Following the Indiana governor’s stay-at-home order, Humane Indiana will be temporarily closing and all adoptable pets have been transferred to foster homes.

The shelter announced on Tuesday the closure of the adoption center and facilities at 421 45th Ave. in Munster for the safety of staff and volunteers. All pets in the shelter were placed in the care of temporary homes, a news release from the shelter said.

“All our current pets are safe and staying with our awesome foster families,” said Humane Indiana Shelter Director Jessica Petalas-Hernandez. “We just can’t say enough about our foster family network, they were more than happy to step up and help us.”

Pet food and supplies are still available through the pet food pantry and while calls aren’t being answered at this time, those in need of assistance are asked to email info@humaneindiana.org.

Last week, Humane Indiana restricted their availability to appointment-only for adoptions to restrict traffic in and out of the facility.