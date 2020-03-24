You are the owner of this article.
Humane Indiana shelter temporarily closes, adoptions postponed
date 2020-03-24

Humane Indiana shelter temporarily closes, adoptions postponed

In this 2019 file photo, Skylar Feldman, kennel aid at Humane Indiana in Munster, takes Farrah, a Doberman-Pinscher mix, outside for a brief walk by the facility. 

 Kale Wilk, file The Times

Following the Indiana governor’s stay-at-home order, Humane Indiana will be temporarily closing and all adoptable pets have been transferred to foster homes.

The shelter announced on Tuesday the closure of the adoption center and facilities at 421 45th Ave. in Munster for the safety of staff and volunteers. All pets in the shelter were placed in the care of temporary homes, a news release from the shelter said.

“All our current pets are safe and staying with our awesome foster families,” said Humane Indiana Shelter Director Jessica Petalas-Hernandez. “We just can’t say enough about our foster family network, they were more than happy to step up and help us.”

Pet food and supplies are still available through the pet food pantry and while calls aren’t being answered at this time, those in need of assistance are asked to email info@humaneindiana.org.

Last week, Humane Indiana restricted their availability to appointment-only for adoptions to restrict traffic in and out of the facility.

The organization’s Estelle Marcus Clinic was deemed an essential business and will remain open, according to Humane Indiana. The clinic provides vaccinations, spay and neuter services. Humane Indiana has since implemented policies to maintain the safety of staff and pet owners who come in for appointments.

In addition, Humane Indiana’s PAWS Resale and Consignment Shoppe closed last week as a precaution.

“The safety of our staff, volunteers, and supporters remains of utmost importance to our organization,” Humane Indiana CEO Brian Fitzpatrick said. “Our pets are in good hands with our foster families and we’re extremely grateful to those families and to all those who continue to support our mission and the animals during this challenging time.”

More information is available on the organization’s website humaneindiana.org.

