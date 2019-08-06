ST. JOHN — Hundreds gathered at Lake Central High School Tuesday night to remember an 18-year-old whose life was taken too soon.
Derek Sancya, of St. John Township, died Monday in a residential fire in the 7900 block of Rhode Court, just south of Dyer.
The gathering began at Lake Central High School, where friends said Sancya had just graduated in spring.
Dozens of friends brought balloons, each releasing them into the night sky in Sancya's memory. Some said words about their friend, some hugged and others stood in silence together.
A group of former Lake Central wrestlers came to remember their former teammate. Jeff Davids, a Lake Central graduate, said he last saw Sancya three weeks ago when they went to a music festival together.
"During one song we both had our arms around each other singing, it was an awesome memory," Davids said.
Westen Black said he has known Sancya since they were in middle school. Black said both he and Sancya experienced the loss of a father, and the two grew to be close friends. Just days ago, the two spent the weekend in Chicago for Lollapalooza.
“He was a positive person,” Black said. “He was always in a good mood.”
Alex Samuels, of the NWI Car Enthusiasts group, organized the vigil. Samuels said a couple years ago Sancya joined the car club and would bring his red Mitsubishi 3000GT he had been working on to events and meet-ups.
“When I heard about this, I knew we had to get together and do something in his memory,” Samuels said. “It's really sad when younger people have to go through this, and we wanted to give the younger men and women support through this and show that we will all get through it together.”
Samuels said he estimates almost 400 people gathered at 8 p.m. at the school. The group later moved to the parking lot of Harbor Fright Tools near the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 because of noise concerns for nearby residences.
“Amazing people get an amazing turnout,” Samuels said. “Derek showed support for everyone because that was the type of person he was. He was always the life of the party. If he was in a crowd, you were going to notice him. He was always out there and ready to talk to people and ask how they were doing. I'll never forget that about him, and it's a lesson we can all learn from him.”