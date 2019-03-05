Hammond police are investigating a business that advertised state-approved certified nursing assistant courses after three women reported paying hundreds of dollars to the business's owner only to return weeks later to an abandoned storefront.
One of the women, Tashameek Morgan, of Hammond, said she paid $1,000 cash in early February for her daughter to take the courses at A Tech Academy in a downtown Hammond storefront at 5619 Hohman Ave.
After winter storms delayed the course's original Feb. 16 starting date, Morgan said she arrived at the Hohman Avenue location at the school’s rescheduled starting date to find the downtown storefront empty.
Morgan said her sister-in-law also paid $500 for pharmacy tech classes through the academy and was unable to make contact with the school’s owner.
Both filed police reports claiming cases of possible theft.
Hammond police received a third report concerning the academy on Feb. 25 claiming the school received a payment of $400 without offering classes. In this case, the woman who filed the report made contact with an A-Tech Academy representative who offered a refund.
When the woman arrived at the school, she also found a closed storefront and was told by an unknown man that the academy had been closed “for a long period of time,” according to the report.
Lt. Steven Kellogg, with the Hammond Police Department, said officers are investigating, but that it’s too soon to determine if any criminal activity has occurred. He said it’s possible the business applied for permits and didn’t receive them leading to the closed storefront.
Morgan said she trusted the academy because its flyers, posted across town, advertised classes “approved by the Indiana Department of Health.”
“I’m so disappointed,” Morgan said. “I don’t even want the money back. I just don’t want them to do this anyone else.”
Representatives for A Tech Academy could not be reached for comment.