Hundreds of Region students are in quarantine; here's a look at positive cases, school data

It’s been a couple of weeks since K-12 students throughout the Region returned to the classroom, and while new COVID-19 cases were bound to happen, some districts already have hundreds of students in quarantine.

Over 3,500 new positive cases among students were reported to the Indiana Department of Health as of Monday. Those cases were reported to the state since the last weekly update.

There were an additional 172 cases among teachers and 218 among staff reported to the state.

Schools across the Region, both those with optional and required mask policies, have emphasized staying in-person all year. One thing that could force a school to close would be high numbers of students and staff in quarantine, but masking could help combat that since the state's definition of a close contact in a school setting is reduced to being within 3 feet when masks are worn.

The Crown Point Community School Corp. Board of Trustees discussed masking as a way to keep quarantine numbers down to ensure schools can stay open. The district started the year with optional masks and saw almost 275 students quarantined just in the second week of school, over 40% of which were high schoolers.