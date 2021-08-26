 Skip to main content
Hundreds of Region students are in quarantine; here's a look at positive cases, school data
It’s been a couple of weeks since K-12 students throughout the Region returned to the classroom, and while new COVID-19 cases were bound to happen, some districts already have hundreds of students in quarantine.

Over 3,500 new positive cases among students were reported to the Indiana Department of Health as of Monday. Those cases were reported to the state since the last weekly update. 

There were an additional 172 cases among teachers and 218 among staff reported to the state. 

Schools across the Region, both those with optional and required mask policies, have emphasized staying in-person all year. One thing that could force a school to close would be high numbers of students and staff in quarantine, but masking could help combat that since the state's definition of a close contact in a school setting is reduced to being within 3 feet when masks are worn.

The Crown Point Community School Corp. Board of Trustees discussed masking as a way to keep quarantine numbers down to ensure schools can stay open. The district started the year with optional masks and saw almost 275 students quarantined just in the second week of school, over 40% of which were high schoolers. 

"The debate before us really is not about are masks a great strategy or a strategy for mitigation of COVID. That's not the point," Superintendent Todd Terrill said during the meeting. "The thing that we have to look at, and we will continue to look at, is how do we keep kids in schools? That has to be our number one priority."

No action was taken at Monday's meeting to change Crown Point's current optional masking policy.

Each district adopted its own plan to make masks optional, required or recommended. The plans are fluid and usually can be amended if pandemic conditions change, and some of them already have outlines in place for increased mitigation strategies, should cases worsen. 

Many school districts are keeping their own COVID-19 dashboards with data on positive cases and students quarantined. Some of them are broken down by individual schools. 

Not every district keeps a data dashboard publicly on its website, including School City of Hammond, Gary Community School Corp. and School Town of Munster. But data for individual schools from those districts can be found on the state COVID-19 tracker. 

Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the data available on their dashboards:

Crown Point Community School Corp.

  • Positive student cases: 4

  • Positive staff cases: 1

  • Students in quarantine: 273

  • School with the most students quarantined: Crown Point High School (116)

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Duneland School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 21

  • Total cases: 42

  • School with the most total cases: Chesterton High School (17)

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Lake Central School Corp. 

  • Total student cases: 60

  • Students quarantined: 376

  • Staff quarantined: 5

  • Total staff cases: 7

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 10

Portage Township Schools

  • Active student and staff cases: 50

  • Total student and staff cases: 51

  • Students and staff in quarantine: 299

  • School with the most total cases: Portage High School (25)

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Valparaiso Community School

  • Total positive cases: 41

  • Total direct contacts: 176

  • Total direct contacts exempt from quarantine: 63

  • School with the most total cases: Benjamin Franklin Middle School (18)
  • Masks: Optional
  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Tri-Creek School Corp. 

  • Positive cases: 24

  • Quarantined because close contact in school setting: 221

    • 146 are from Lowell High School meaning nearly 13% of the school is currently quarantined.

  • Close contacts who later tested positive: 2

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

LaPorte Community School Corp. 

  • Total students cases: 33

  • Total adult cases: 7

  • Total quarantined:140

  • School with the most student cases: LaPorte High School (16)

  • Masks: Optional 

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

East Porter County School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 3

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Griffith Public Schools

  • Total student cases: 16

  • Total staff cases: 7

  • Students quarantined: 0

  • Masks: Optional 

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Union Township School Corp. 

  • Total active cases: 6

    • An earlier post on social media from the district said there were nine cases in schools, but the dashboard doesn’t record total cases, only active cases.

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

School City of East Chicago

  • Total student cases: 0

  • Total staff cases: 3

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

Michigan City Area Schools

  • Total student cases: 6

  • Total staff cases: 2

  • Total close contacts: 40

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

