CROWN POINT – Those fighting cancer can feel lonely at times, but many affected by the disease weren't isolated on Saturday.
Hundreds united at the Lake County Fairgrounds for the Relay for Life of Lake County event.
“It's all of us here together celebrating, we're remembering, we're fighting back against cancer,” said Stephenie Miller, an organizer of the event.
Through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, funding is raised for cancer research and national and local programs. There was a goal of raising $158,000 through the Lake County event.
Miller said people don't have problems taking time to celebrate birthdays, weddings and other special occasions. But it's not often that people slow down and just enjoy life.
“We challenge you to celebrate life a little differently each and every day going forward,” Miller said.
Wendy Mang, of the American Cancer Society, said the Relay for Life of Lake County has grown over the years.
There were about 700 people who participated in 2018. This year, more than 800 people registered for the program.
During the 12-hour-long event's opening ceremonies, Jill Zilz was the survivor speaker.
In 2016, Zilz was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she said her family immediately rallied around her.
“I couldn't have found a better support system than my family,” Zilz said, “My mom never left my side.”
She said “it's been a long road,” but she will be a three-year survivor in August.
Zilz encouraged people to cherish every moment, complete the tasks they have put off and do the things they have been afraid to do in the past.
Following opening ceremonies, cancer survivors were invited to walk the first lap of the Relay for Life program. On the second lap, they were joined by caregivers. Then all were welcome to walk.
During the initial laps, Molly the Trolley was there to help those who needed assistance getting around the track.