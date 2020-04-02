Hunt on for armed and 'extremely dangerous' suspect accused of shooting woman

HAMMOND — Authorities are searching for an armed and “extremely dangerous” man who allegedly killed a woman outside of Coach’s Corner bar, police said.
On Thursday the Hammond Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Steven “Gutta” Todd, who is accused of the homicide of Katelyn Golden, of Hammond.
On Nov. 24, Todd allegedly shot the 26-year-old woman following a fight outside of Coach’s Corner at 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.
Todd is accused of shooting Golden while seated inside a vehicle driven by Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, as she yelled at him for bumping into her, court records said.
Todd allegedly shot the woman with a single round in the neck, causing her to collapse on the ground, said Hammond Lt. Steven Kellogg.
Todd and Gillis drove away from the scene, leaving the fatally wounded woman to die, court records said. Gillis turned himself in to police in December and is facing one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.
Authorities have not yet recovered the homicide weapon.
Kellogg said Todd is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous. He is described as an African American man with visible scars under his left and right eyebrows. Todd goes by the nickname “Gutta” and has several tattoos including “219,” “Kimberly” and “Calumet.” Todd’s other aliases include Kevin Johnson, Maurice and William Todd. Police said Todd also often wear hoodies to cover his head.
Police ask anyone with information leading Todd to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977. Individuals should call 911 immediately if they are able to relay Todd’s current location, police said.
Joshua Flores
Jason David Clarke
James Earle Ferguson
Jeremiah Lloyd Taylor
Julio Cesar Gonzalez Licea
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Christopher Jay Ritchie II
Destiny Marie Jennings
Aaron Michael Johnstone
Adam Damone Crim
Alex Craig Hultmark
Ariel Lashay Glasper
Carin Justine Alvarado
Christopher Allen Sypulski
Otilio Campos Jr.
Richard James Nelson
Stewart Veshawn Boyd Sr.
Taris Devon Williams
Arturo Gomez
Calvin Thames Jr.
Camry Paschel Godbold
Christopher Lee Russell
Cortez Leon David
Malik Breyon Peterson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!