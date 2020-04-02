Hunt on for armed and 'extremely dangerous' suspect accused of shooting woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Authorities are searching for an armed and “extremely dangerous” man who allegedly killed a woman outside of Coach’s Corner bar, police said.

On Thursday the Hammond Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Steven “Gutta” Todd, who is accused of the homicide of Katelyn Golden, of Hammond.

On Nov. 24, Todd allegedly shot the 26-year-old woman following a fight outside of Coach’s Corner at 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.

Todd is accused of shooting Golden while seated inside a vehicle driven by Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, as she yelled at him for bumping into her, court records said.

Todd allegedly shot the woman with a single round in the neck, causing her to collapse on the ground, said Hammond Lt. Steven Kellogg.

Todd and Gillis drove away from the scene, leaving the fatally wounded woman to die, court records said. Gillis turned himself in to police in December and is facing one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

Authorities have not yet recovered the homicide weapon.