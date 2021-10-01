Hunters can donate deer to feed hungry Hoosiers

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, hunters in Indiana are being encouraged by conservation officers to donate deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers.

Hunters who want to make a donation can drop off a field-dressed deer at a participating processor without worrying about processing fees, which are paid for by the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund.

The processor will use the meat to create health venison burgers to distribute to food banks, the release said.

There are four participating processors in Lake County including Andy’s Deer Processing in Cedar Lake, Hobart Locker in Crown Point and Butcher Block and Realistic Processing both in Lowell. In Porter County, hunters can go to Portage Beef Mart.