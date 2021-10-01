 Skip to main content
Hunters can donate deer to feed hungry Hoosiers
Hunters can donated legally harvested deer without paying a processing fee to donate the venison to soup kitchens and food pantries throughout Indiana. 

 File, The Times

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, hunters in Indiana are being encouraged by conservation officers to donate deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers. 

Hunters who want to make a donation can drop off a field-dressed deer at a participating processor without worrying about processing fees, which are paid for by the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund. 

The processor will use the meat to create health venison burgers to distribute to food banks, the release said. 

There are four participating processors in Lake County including Andy’s Deer Processing in Cedar Lake, Hobart Locker in Crown Point and Butcher Block and Realistic Processing both in Lowell. In Porter County, hunters can go to Portage Beef Mart.

The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to a variety of organizations including Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees of donated, legally harvested deer. 

Participating organizations notify food banks throughout Indiana when venison is ready to be collected from certified butchers, the release said, and the food banks distribute the meat to soup kitchens and food pantries. 

Thanks to the 2020 deer hunting seasons, the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund funded the processing of more than 360 harvested deer that resulted in more than 20,650 pounds of donated venison.

