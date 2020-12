HOBART — The right two southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Ridge Road were closed Thursday afternoon after a GMC Terrain and an Amazon truck crashed, Indiana State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash shortly after noon, ISP Cpl. Eric Rot said.

There were no critical injuries reported.

An ambulance was at the scene by 12:20 p.m., but no one had been transported at that time, Rot said.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.

