ST. JOHN TWP. — Walls glowing with flames and smoke filling the burning room, a St. John officer can be heard fighting to breathe as he searched for a teen girl trapped inside.
The dangerous rescue from Sunday's house fire in St. John Township that killed two teen girls was captured on audio recorded on a body microphone worn by St. John police Officer Sam Jacobs during the fire, according to Pamela Jones, public information liaison for the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
The audio clip was provided by St. John police Chief James Kveton, she said.
In the midst of the blaze, Jacobs, St. John Cpl. David Rybicki, Dyer Officer Darrell Shaffer and Dyer Cpl. J.D. Sickles can be heard coordinating the rescue.
When Shaffer got to the scene, he saw flames shooting up through the back of the house, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. The grandparents who had already escaped told police the two teens were still inside the house.
Shaffer attempted to get in the house through the garage, but as he entered the hallway he was met with flames and intense heat. When he came back to the front of the house, the grandmother pointed to some windows in the area where she believed one of the girls may have been trapped inside.
Shaffer pulled the frame from both windows and boosted himself up to look inside but saw no trace of the girls.
Meanwhile, Sickles arrived and found the neighbor's water hose to begin extinguishing the flames and clearing a path for first responders in their search.
Shaffer then lifted Jacobs through the window, where he was met with heavy smoke.
Jacobs can be heard at the 39-second mark of the audio recording saying, “All right, I'm going in.”
“Sam? Don’t go too far in there,” Sickles said. “I don’t want you getting stuck in there.”
Jacobs began to make his way through heavy smoke and flames as he searched the room, looking under the bed and furniture. The walls around him were glowing with flames and smoke quickly ate up the oxygen around him as he searched.
“I need some air,” Jacobs said.
“I know. Go ahead, come ... come on out,” Sickles said.
“Come out, Sam. Come on,” Rybicki urged.
“Give me a second,” Jacobs replied as he kept searching.
After returning to the window for fresh air, he continued the search despite other officers urging him to exit the burning room.
The sound of sirens can be heard wailing in the background.
Following a series of loud, abrupt noises and commotion, Jacobs can be heard again saying, “I got one. I got one.”
Jacobs found a teen girl in a bathroom, wedged between the toilet and bathtub. They took the girl to the window and officers helped lower her to the ground.
“Come on, Sam. He’s coming. He’s right here. He got one,” Shaffer said.
“Help me guys,” Jacobs said.
“I’m here,” Rybicki called out.
“I can’t breathe,” Jacobs said.
“Breathe. Breathe Come on. Breathe,” Shaffer said.
“You got one?” Rybicki asked.
“Yeah. We got one right here,” Jacobs said.
Shaffer and Rybicki performed CPR on her until medics arrived. As Shaffer performed CPR on the teen, he can be heard urging the teen to respond to resuscitation efforts, saying, “Come on, baby. Come on ...”
At 2 minutes and 13 seconds, the grandfather is heard in the background, calling out, “You got the other one? You got the other one?”
“We’re working on that now, sir,” Rybicki responds.
Another officer can be heard asking, “You got her?”
“We got one,” Shaffer responded.
As the structure continued to burn, the flames quickly consumed oxygen as Jacobs remained inside.
“I gotta come out,” Jacobs said.
“Come out. Come out. Come out. Come out,” Sickles urged.
“There should be one more,” Rybicki said.
“He’s gotta come out,” Sickles said.
The audio cuts out briefly. A woman's voice can be heard in the background.
“We … We’re going. We gotta breathe, ma’am. We’ve gotta’breathe. We got water on it,” Rybicki said.
The audio cuts out again and unintelligible garble can be heard on the recording. Heavy panting can be heard as Jacobs catches his breath.
Rybicki asks,“You all right?”
“I’m good. I'm good.” Jacobs responded between inhales and exhales.
Jasmine Levi, 14, of Streator, Illinois, was flown to the hospital after being rescued. She was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m. Sunday at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
LeAira Rogers, 12, of Merrillville, was pronounced dead at 8:14 a.m. Sunday after being found in the basement of the home, which belonged to her grandparents, authorities said.
The two girls were cousins and frequently spent time at their grandparents' house during the summer, family members said.
The 57-year-old grandmother remained in the hospital Tuesday in serious condition with smoke inhalation, burns and abrasions, Jones said. The 70-year-old grandfather was not hospitalized.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.