'I have a lot of drugs in here,' woman says during shooting-related arrest, police say

CROWN POINT — Highland police arrested a woman on drug and auto theft charges Friday, one day after she was accused of shooting her boyfriend in the arm in Gary, court records show.

Krystina M. Mancilla, 33, of Gary, repeatedly told police, "I have a lot of drugs in here," when they stopped the red Toyota Corolla she was driving about 10:15 a.m. Friday on northbound Cline Avenue in Highland, court documents state.

Police saw several bags in the car that contained about 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 28 grams of suspected Ecstasy, about 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, several different types of prescription medication and about 23 grams of suspected marijuana, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Police were searching for Mancilla, because she was a suspect in a shooting about 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Colfax Street in Gary, according to court records.

When Gary police were dispatched Thursday, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a woman, records state. The woman initially told police she had just arrived and didn't know what happened.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he told police he'd been shot by Mancilla, according to court documents.