CROWN POINT — A Schererville man told jurors Thursday how he was heartbroken and has not recovered from the death of his girlfriend in April 2020.

Paul Jarosik was charged in connection with the death of Michelle Brown in December 2020. Jarosik called 911 on April 2, 2020, after he returned home from work and found Brown unconscious on the couch and not breathing.

He testified that Brown was alive when he left for work around 3 that morning.

Brown was found next to a nearly empty bottle of vodka, and officers originally presumed her death to be natural or accidental. It wasn’t until they got a call from the coroner, who ruled the death a homicide, that they began investigating.

Jarosik told jurors he did not kill Brown.

As they had throughout the week, prosecutors aimed during the fourth day of trial to show the consistent volatility of Brown and Jarosik’s relationship.

Prosecutors shared a video obtained from Brown’s cellphone in which she can be heard telling Jarosik: “You just threatened to throw me off the balcony.”

Jarosik then told her to grow up: “You might as well just jump off a (expletive) bridge and kill yourself. No one would miss you.”

Coroner Dr. Zhou Wang testified that the cause of Brown’s death was blunt-force trauma to the head, in multiple directions and multiple locations.

Photographs from the autopsy showed that Brown had several spots with thick, heavy bleeding underneath her scalp between the skull and tissue.

Wang said the thick blood is indicative of a strong force, but since there was no crack in the skull or discoloration outside her scalp, it was likely caused by something soft, like a body part, rather than a weapon.

Defense attorney Herbert Shaps asked whether a fall could have caused the bleeding and subsequent death. Wang replied that there wasn’t any evidence of a fall. If she had fallen, there would be one or two spots in the front or back of the scalp rather than multiple spots.

Wang said Brown’s body was stiff from rigor mortis when the coroner arrived around 2 p.m., suggesting that the time of death was about 12 hours before. He said it’s possible that she died between 2 and 4 a.m.

Wang also noted that Brown’s liver was yellow and enlarged, and alcohol could have contributed to this.

Shaps suggested that Brown’s drinking could have caused her death. Wang said it could have altered her behavior, but it was not a contributing factor in her death.

Jarosik said Brown would often get intoxicated and stumble into things. “She sure did get bruised up,” he said.

He also testified that he and Brown didn’t argue often, but when they did, it was frequently about Brown’s drinking.

Friend and neighbors of Brown said the opposite. Brown’s close friend Jessica Lamb testified earlier in the week that the two had a relationship that sometimes turned violent. Lamb said the two would argue about alcohol consumption, but it was about Jarosik’s drinking habits, not Brown’s.

He originally told police that the two had been drinking the night before her death. On the stand on Thursday, he denied consuming any alcohol that night.

Jarosik told jurors he wanted to help Brown with her drinking, and on the day of her death he had hidden the vodka bottle from her reach.

He said the two may have had their arguments, but he lost his best friend. “I’m torn apart,” Jarosik said, with a blank stare.

Jarosik’s trial is set to come to a close Friday.