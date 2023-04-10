The Illinois and Michigan Canal, a major trade route that connected Lake Michigan to the Illinois River, celebrates its 175th anniversary Monday.

The canal that runs through the south suburbs created a water route from the East Coast to the Gulf of Mexico in April 1848, helping establish Chicago as a major hub for trade and travel, fueling its growth into a major city.

The 96-mile canal helped turn Illinois into the most populous inland American state and Chicago into the third-biggest city in the country and the anchor of a sprawling tristate metropolitan area that includes Northwest Indiana.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared April as I&M Canal Month. The Canal Corridor Association plans a yearlong celebration with the 60 communities along the canal, including Lockport, Channahon, Crest Hill, Minooka, Oglesby, Palos Hills and Utica.

The canal towns make up the I&M Canal National Heritage Area, the first National Heritage Area in America and a model for the push to turn the Calumet Region into its own National Heritage Area.

“The Canal Corridor Association has been planning this 12-month celebration with our partners and is excited about everyone who has stepped up to plan, execute and sponsor promotions, activities and events," said Ana B. Koval, president and CEO of the Canal Corridor Association.

On Monday, an Abraham Lincoln impersonator will mark the anniversary by visiting the steps of the Will County Courthouse in Joliet at 11 a.m., the steps of the Grundy County Courthouse in Morris at 1:30 p.m. and the Washington Square Park in Ottawa at 4 p.m.

A Pere Jacques Marquette impersonator, Fr. Thomas Koys, will lead a Roman Catholic Mass at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. James at Sag Bridge, which is Northern Illinois’ oldest working Roman Catholic church. The 26th annual Boat Captain’s Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

The Canal Corridor Association also put out a commemorative Canal Towns Visitor Guide that covers points of interest, exhibits, outdoor activities, photo spots and local histories. It created a Cruisin' the Canal App that highlights 175 places where people can eat, drink or shop along the I&M Canal.

It's also putting out Canal Stories, a series of factual tales about the canal and surrounding towns which will be told via videos, podcasts and email.

For more information, visit iandmcanal.org.