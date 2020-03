ICYMI: Daily northbound Calumet Avenue lane closures start today

MUNSTER — A portion of Calumet Avenue will be closed starting this week, police said.

Starting Thursday, the northbound lanes in front of 9445 Calumet Avenue will be closed for five weekdays, according to a release from the Munster Police Department.

The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in which northbound traffic will be diverted into one of the southbound lanes. During this time, there will be one lane of traffic in each direction.

Outside of the closure time frame, all lanes will be open.

The closure will last through March 11, police said.

