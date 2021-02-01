 Skip to main content
ID unknown of person dead in I-80/94 crash near Calumet Ave., officials say
ID unknown of person dead in I-80/94 crash near Calumet Ave., officials say

HAMMOND — A male who died in a crash Sunday on the Borman Expressway has not yet been identified.

A Lake County coroner's news release listed the person's name, age, residence, manner of death and injuries as pending as of Monday morning.

Indiana State Police responded about 11:30 a.m. Sunday for the crash, which broke out on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The male was pronounced dead about 12:25 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

