 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IDOE encourages applications for summer meal program
alert urgent

IDOE encourages applications for summer meal program

{{featured_button_text}}
summer lunch program, hammond (copy)

Patricia Urbanczyk helps children select lunch items at Irving Elementary School in Hammond, one of more than 100 free meal locations in the Region in the summer of 2019.

 John Luke, file The Times

The Indiana Department of Education is encouraging qualifying schools and community programs to participate in this year's Summer Food Service Program.

The program, operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides meals to children ages 18 and under while school is out for the summer, and continued longer with USDA waivers this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of extended programming this year, the Summer Food Service Program saw dramatic growth with more than 16 million meals served among 976 sites through October 2020, according to an IDOE news release.

Summer meal programs see rise in need amid pandemic

In June and July of 2019 the program served 2.5 million meals among more than 1,300 sites across the state, according to the IDOE. This June and July, the program served 8 million meals at more than 1,700 sites.

The Summer Food Service Program was created in 1968 and is funded through a reimbursement based on the number of meals served to eligible children. 

Dozens of NWI schools offer free meals amid COVID-19 shutdown

The IDOE encourages qualified school corporations, local governments and nonprofit agencies to continue and consider expanding operations this summer as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"I'm thankful for the many Hoosiers who are working hard through the Summer Food Service Program to make sure Indiana's most vulnerable children don't go hungry," Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in the news release. "I encourage all eligible schools and local organizations to keep the momentum rolling by participating in this program to serve your communities."

School Lunch Heroes celebrated during Hammond curbside meal delivery

The IDOE will have multiple required webinars for new and return food service program sponsors. Applications are due by April 30.

More information is available on the IDOE website at doe.in.gov/nutrition/summer-food-service-program.

Where to find COVID-19 data in schools:

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Risk is 'going too small' on COVID relief bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts