IDOE outlines graduation requirements for high school senior amid COVID-19 school closures

If a school or its senior students cannot complete courses enrolled in prior to March 19, it will not be counted against seniors and their graduation eligibility.

Grade assignment methods will be decided by local district leaders and school boards, and can take the form of traditional A-F letter grading or pass/fail grading, though the IDOE advises against a pass/fail method given possible conflicts with state graduation requirements and high school sports eligibility.

The new IDOE guidance on spring semester grading is designed to be flexible so that on-track seniors are not adversely affected by social distancing. If a school chooses to grade by letter and a senior receives an F in a class needed to graduate, that F will be recorded on the student's transcript but that senior will still be allowed to graduate, McCormick said.

The IDOE is requiring that all schools submit their plans for continuing spring education to the department by April 17.

Credit completion flexibility applies only to the class of 2020. High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors, for example, will not be allowed to graduate with incomplete markings issued for the spring 2020 semester on their transcripts. The IDOE plans to issue additional guidance for awarding credits to these students, according to an IDOE FAQ page.