IDOE shares 2020 graduation rates showing slight increase across Indiana

High school graduation rates across Indiana increased slightly in 2020, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

The department released its 2020 state graduation rates Friday, showing an increase from 87.29% in 2019 to 87.69% in 2020.

M.S.D. of Boone Township was among seven school districts across the state to report a 100% graduation rate, according to the IDOE.

The state's most recent release of graduation data reflects a waiver given to the class of 2020 for the state's Graduation Qualifying Exam requirement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This modest improvement in Indiana's 2020 graduation rate is encouraging, especially as Hoosier students and educators have tackled unprecedented challenges throughout the pandemic," new Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a provided release.

Due to differences in accountability standards, state and federal graduation rates are calculated differently.

The IDOE also released federal graduation rates Wednesday, which showed a similar increase.

In 2020, Indiana reported a federal graduation rate of 87.01%, up from 86.46% in 2019.