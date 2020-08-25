 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IDOT accused by former employees of racial discrimination
urgent

IDOT accused by former employees of racial discrimination

{{featured_button_text}}
IDOT STOCK

A road construction project backs up traffic in Springfield, Ill. Jan. 31, 2013.

 Seth Perlman, file, AP

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A group of current and former employees of the Illinois Department of Transportation are accusing the agency of a history of systemic racism, particularly in its operations in southern Illinois.

Lee Coleman, a former Transportation Department Equal Employment Opportunity officer, told the Belleville News-Democrat that years of documenting, reporting and complaining about racial issues in the agency has not resulted in any action. The 15-year department veteran says the political party of the incumbent governor or legislative majority has made no difference.

The Department of Transportation has a $23.4 billion budget for 2020 and has allocated $2.3 billion for District 8's five-year plan for highway improvements, Coleman said. The district is the second largest in the state, encompassing 12 southern Illinois counties.

Coleman and others are demanding workplace equity and a policy that helps end racism on the state's highway projects.

"We're concerned about fairness when it comes to black people particularly," said Coleman, who is backed by the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce. "We want to make sure that African Americans get a fair chance to reap the benefits of the tax dollars they've paid into the Federal Highway Fund with reference to internal, external hiring and subcontracting opportunities."

Coleman also said he wants an investigation into why African American section heads who have retired from IDOT are not getting the same opportunity others get to work as consultants to the employees hired to replace them.

In a prepared statement, spokesman Paul Wappel said "inequality and discrimination are not and will not be tolerated."

To promote equity for African Americans, Coleman said the Illinois General Assembly should revive Senate Bill 263, proposed in 2015, which would make it a felony for the Transportation Department administrator to change the scores on a contractor's annual evaluation. The scores are used to when awarding state contracts. Coleman said he has witnessed a supervisor change scores he assigned to a contractor.

The Black Chamber of Commerce is also calling for an investigation of the low number of African Americans getting into the trade unions after graduating from the Highway Construction Career Training Program, though more than 600 have graduated from the program.

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after Kenosha police shot and wounded a man.

+52
Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot
National News
AP

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

  • By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press
  • Updated

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

Civil rights groups will hold press conference at 2 p.m.
Lee-wire

Civil rights groups will hold press conference at 2 p.m.

  • BY JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • Updated

Civil Rights Organizations will hold an emergency press conference at 2 p.m. outside the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. following the shooting of Jacob Blake by members of the Kenosha Police Department.

+2
Jacob Blake's family has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump
Lee-wire

Jacob Blake's family has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

  • ADAM ROGAN
  • Updated

The attorney says that Blake was checking on his kids in a vehicle when at least one Kenosha Police officer shot him. According to a family member, Blake survived after surgery last night. "We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 26th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts