IDOT accused by former employees of racial discrimination

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A group of current and former employees of the Illinois Department of Transportation are accusing the agency of a history of systemic racism, particularly in its operations in southern Illinois.

Lee Coleman, a former Transportation Department Equal Employment Opportunity officer, told the Belleville News-Democrat that years of documenting, reporting and complaining about racial issues in the agency has not resulted in any action. The 15-year department veteran says the political party of the incumbent governor or legislative majority has made no difference.

The Department of Transportation has a $23.4 billion budget for 2020 and has allocated $2.3 billion for District 8's five-year plan for highway improvements, Coleman said. The district is the second largest in the state, encompassing 12 southern Illinois counties.

Coleman and others are demanding workplace equity and a policy that helps end racism on the state's highway projects.