ID's released of south suburban man, teen killed in Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO — Two south suburban residents who died in a single-vehicle crash crash late Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway have been identified.

Ernesto Ponders, 17, of Sauk Village and Marchello Hatten, 35, of Chicago Heights both died from their injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

A 16-year-old boy from Sauk Village who was traveling with Hatten and Ponders also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and taken to a local hospital, Illinois State Police said. His name was not disclosed.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near 63rd Street at 10:53 p.m., the Illinois State police said.

A driver later identified as Hatten lost control of his vehicle and veered to the right, hitting a pole supporting an overhead sign. The vehicle came to rest atop the right concrete median barrier, police said.

Ponders and the other teen were both passengers in the vehicle, police said.