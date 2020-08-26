'If not now, when?': TF South drops Rebels nickname

A TF South student first challenged the name in 2017, according to the district. The student, Mia Pettigrew, wrote an essay in her government class calling for the removal of the Rebels name and shared her writing with then-Superintendent Creg Williams.

This June, the District 215 board voted to survey TF South students on if they would support a change to the name.

TF South Principal Jake Gourley distributed the survey, which shared the school's own history and pointed to a national moment of reckoning which has led teams across the country to reconsider names that "have historically racists origins or connotations."

The survey — sent to all active TF South students, including the sophomore, junior and senior classes of 2020-21 — received responses from 325 students, accounting for about 25% of those contacted, according to the district.

Of those who responded, nearly 70% supported changing the Rebels name.

The board resolution adopted Tuesday night sets a goal of promoting inclusivity and acknowledges the origins of the Rebels name as a reference to the Confederacy, which carries imagery associated with racism.