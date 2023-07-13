The Indiana Department of Education released 2023 standardized test results Wednesday, showing students slightly improved from last year’s results in math but slightly regressed in English language arts.

The 2023 ILEARN results showed 40.9% of Indiana students at or above proficiency standards in math, up from 39.4% in 2022, while 40.7% of students were at or above proficiency standards in ELA, down from 41.2%.

Post-pandemic test scores have been significantly lower than 2019 scores, which was when Indiana's Learning Evaluation and Assessment Readiness Network was first administered. That year, students had proficiency scores of 47.8% in math and 47.9% in ELA. The test was not administered in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 results show a modest increase in statewide math proficiency across all grades, with the highest increases in fourth, sixth and eighth grades. Most grade levels stayed relatively the same in ELA proficiency rates, with the highest increase at the sixth-grade level and the biggest decrease at the seventh-grade level.

All ethnic groups saw slight increases in math proficiency scores, with the largest increases seen in American Indian, Black, multiracial, white and Hispanic students.

ELA scores remained stable across ethnic groups but saw decreased scores for Asian and Hispanic students.

The combined proficiency rate statewide for math and ELA was 30.6%, a minimal improvement from 30.2% in 2022.

Across Northwest Indiana, about half of the public school districts scored above the state average, with Munster (54.8%), Union Township (53.6%), Valparaiso (52.2%) and Duneland (51.9%) attaining the highest combined proficiency rates in the Region.

Union Township, Duneland, Porter Township and South Central had the largest percentage point improvements: 6.7, 6.5, 6.3 and 5.1, respectively.

Most grade levels in Northwest Indiana saw math scores increase, with the biggest boosts in third, sixth and seventh grades. The score among fourth graders fell. ELA scores stayed relatively stable across the Region and saw the biggest increase at the sixth-grade level and the biggest decrease at the fourth-grade level.

Multiracial, white and Hispanic students in Northwest Indiana saw the biggest increase in math proficiency scores while other ethnic groups stayed the same. ELA scores remained unchanged across most ethnic groups, with multiracial students seeing higher scores.

Recently, the state announced a redesign of how the ILEARN assessment is administered. It involves three assessments throughout the school year, with a final, shortened summative test in the spring. The redesign is meant to provide for more flexible scheduling, reduce overall testing and provide more useful data for teachers and parents.

The state is expected to pilot the redesign during the 2024-25 school year, with a full implementation planned for 2025-26.

The state also released results of the SAT, which is administered to 11th graders. Statewide, 28.5% of students exceeded the math and the reading and writing benchmarks.

Locally, more than a third of public districts performed higher than the state average, with Munster (63.5%), Valparaiso (50.1%) and Union Township (47.2%) having the highest percentage of students passing both benchmarks.

Porter Township saw the biggest improvement from last year, with 13.2% more students passing the math and the reading/writing benchmarks.