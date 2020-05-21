ILEARN scores would have lowered A-F grades in two-thirds of NWI districts, data show

Some have suggested another hold harmless provision or waiver should be extended in 2021 considering the uncertain nature of the coming school year.

"Would hope the state would take into consideration that this is not a normal year; this is not a historic event," said Nick Brown, superintendent of the Merrillville Community School Corp. "My preference would be for the state to put a pause on any of those state mandated tests and if we do come back, use them as informational."

Others have pointed to this spring’s statewide exemptions of standardized testing as an indicator of what can be done in education without the pressure of spring exams.

"What’s the purpose of testing now?" Lux asked. "Are you going to give a grade to a school system or a school now with two years of hold harmless, a major interruption of an entire quarter of instruction and another year where you have to anticipate there's going to be another interruption dealing with pandemic issues?"

AFT Indiana President GlenEva Dunham pointed to the state’s decision to promote third graders into the fourth grade this school year without giving the IREAD-3 test, as well as many universities’ decision to waive ACT and SAT admissions requirements.