ILEARN scores would have lowered A-F grades in two-thirds of NWI districts, data show

The Indiana Department of Education is releasing new school accountability data after low test scores on the state’s first spring ILEARN exam prompted a "hold harmless" year in A-F school grades.
The new data released last week show more than half of Indiana’s schools would have earned a lower grade in the 2018-19 school year if no measures were taken to hold teachers and schools harmless of the state rating tied to teacher evaluations and funding.
In Northwest Indiana, two-thirds of public school districts across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties would have seen their accountability grades drop without “hold harmless” measures in place.
Large corporations like Crown Point Community School Corp., Duneland School Corp., Lake Central School Corp. and Valparaiso Community Schools would have seen a full letter grade lower than what they received the year before.
Of 33 public school districts in the Region, only 10 would have received the same school letter grade without a statewide hold harmless provision.
What is hold harmless?
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a two-year “hold harmless” measure into law in February indicating schools could not receive an A-F grade lower than what was granted in the 2017-18 year to mitigate the negative effects of the new exam some educators said they felt unprepared to proctor.
Students’ performance on the state’s ILEARN exam makes up 50% of criteria used in calculating a school’s state letter grade assignment, and more than half of Indiana’s students did not meet proficiency on the standardized test proctored for the first time last school year.
The state took similar hold harmless action for grades issued assessing the 2014-15 school year after the introduction of the ISTEP+ exam.
The state initially did not share data publicly on what schools’ grades would have been in the 2018-19 school year as a result of spring ILEARN testing.
Individual school and district scores were shared with school officials prior to a public release of “hold harmless” grades in March.
UPDATE: Indiana students test low on new standardized exams: Here's a look at data and what it means for future of education in state
Only nine of nearly 250 Region schools saw their grade increase between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years with hold harmless measures in place.
Data shared by IDOE upon a public records request shows about 60% of Northwest Indiana’s schools would have received a lower letter grade without hold harmless.
Most Region schools would have received Bs, Cs or Ds, with only about 15% of Northwest Indiana schools receiving the state’s highest A ranking. Nearly 65% would have received a C grade or lower.
With hold harmless measures, a majority of Northwest Indiana schools received B grades with only about 31% given a C, D or F.
While the new release of data provides a collective look at the effects of ILEARN on the state’s accountability system, some school leaders say the grades mean very little when based on a new exam providing data inconsistent with past tests.
"The results were not representative of student learning," said Tony Lux, interim superintendent of the Crown Point Community School Corp. "The reason they went to hold harmless was because the tests were inappropriate to begin with. There wasn’t enough lead time to intro the new standards so they could be integrated properly to instruction so everyone was pretty much teaching blind."
Effects on future testing
Though ILEARN exams were canceled this spring during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s two-year hold harmless provision remains in effect.
Schools have been operating under hastily created distance learning plans since statewide directives ordered buildings closed in March.
State guidance on reopening K-12 schools this fall is forthcoming.
IDOE spokesman Adam Baker said the state still plans to administer assessments next spring, meaning students could sit for the ILEARN exam again with nearly two years’ time from when they were first introduced to the standardized test.
“While we do expect some regression, we are optimistic the focus can remain on instruction when students return,” Baker said in a statement. “And as always, we will be here to work through any challenges or concerns that arise.”
Some have suggested another hold harmless provision or waiver should be extended in 2021 considering the uncertain nature of the coming school year.
"Would hope the state would take into consideration that this is not a normal year; this is not a historic event," said Nick Brown, superintendent of the Merrillville Community School Corp. "My preference would be for the state to put a pause on any of those state mandated tests and if we do come back, use them as informational."
UPDATE: Indiana schools closed through end of academic year; high school seniors to receive credit for spring semester graduation
Others have pointed to this spring’s statewide exemptions of standardized testing as an indicator of what can be done in education without the pressure of spring exams.
"What’s the purpose of testing now?" Lux asked. "Are you going to give a grade to a school system or a school now with two years of hold harmless, a major interruption of an entire quarter of instruction and another year where you have to anticipate there's going to be another interruption dealing with pandemic issues?"
AFT Indiana President GlenEva Dunham pointed to the state’s decision to promote third graders into the fourth grade this school year without giving the IREAD-3 test, as well as many universities’ decision to waive ACT and SAT admissions requirements.
"I'm hoping that people will see that all this testing is not really necessary," Dunham said. "The world didn't come to an end when we didn't get it."
A-F school grades: How does your district compare?
2018-19 School A-F Accountability Grades: See how the Region school corporations ranked here
Check out the 2018-19 state A-F accountability grades for Northwest Indiana school corporations. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Schools this year were assessed under a "hold harmless" measure following low performance in Indiana's first ILEARN exam. Schools that showed indications of performing lower in the 2018-19 accountability ratings than in the year before were assigned the same grade as was given in the 2017-18 school year. Data indicating the grade a school would have received without Indiana's "hold harmless" is shown in the line below.
Read more about that here.
