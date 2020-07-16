Ill. woman who killed 5-year-old son begs judge for mercy

“She had beaten this little boy to the edge of death, ... locked in his room (where) he had to endure the bleak process of death all by himself,” said McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally.

Wilbrandt said he would announce Cunningham's sentence on Friday afternoon. She faces a prison sentence of 20 to 60 years. Kenneally asked Wilbrandt to impose the maximum sentence, which would mean the 37-year-old mother would die in prison because she must serve the entire sentence.

The hearing included a host of dramatic moments, none more so than when prosecutors played an audio tape of an argument between AJ and his mother two weeks before he died.

The boy can be heard telling his mother he would like to have “really bad people” do bad things to her so she would leave him with his father.

Cunningham asks why.

“So I don’t ever see you again,” AJ answered, according to the Northwest Herald.

Perhaps the strangest and most chilling evidence came when prosecutors presented the judge with text messages that the boy’s parents exchanged after she killed the boy but before his body was found.