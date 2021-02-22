Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning donates to Women's Diagnostic Center

ST. JOHN — For the past nine years, Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning has supported the Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster with a check from its fundraising efforts in October.
With the pandemic, nothing was certain last year, but the need has been greater than ever.
With its commitment to help patients in need of diagnostic imaging, Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning general manager Kevin Frump and installation manager Dan Krygsheld recently presented a $4,700 check to Dr. Mary Nicholson, medical director of the Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster.
Proceeds from installs and service calls during Breast Cancer Awareness month go to an account setup through Community Hospital to help local women receive diagnostic imaging at the Women’s Diagnostic Center.
“Early detected breast cancers can be treated very successfully, and this funding enables us to serve many with the care they need,” Nicholson said.
“In these uncertain times, is more important than ever before to show support for those on a cancer journey so they know that they are not alone.”
Since 2011, the Krygshelds have provided donations to the Women’s Diagnostic Center as a result of its October fundraiser. Diagnostic imaging has been made available to women with this funding and more than one has turned out to be positive for breast cancer; providing care where there wouldn’t have been an opportunity otherwise.
Breast cancer is a disease that can be diagnosed early through routine mammography. The Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital offers 3D mammography with same day results. With technological advances and coordination between area physicians, women can generally begin treatment for breast cancer within a matter of only days of diagnosis.
For more information about Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., call 219-365-0006 or visit illianaheating.net. Learn more about the Women’s Diagnostic Center and advances in women’s care at COMHS.org.