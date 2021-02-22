Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning donates to Women's Diagnostic Center

ST. JOHN — For the past nine years, Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning has supported the Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster with a check from its fundraising efforts in October.

With the pandemic, nothing was certain last year, but the need has been greater than ever.

With its commitment to help patients in need of diagnostic imaging, Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning general manager Kevin Frump and installation manager Dan Krygsheld recently presented a $4,700 check to Dr. Mary Nicholson, medical director of the Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster.

Proceeds from installs and service calls during Breast Cancer Awareness month go to an account setup through Community Hospital to help local women receive diagnostic imaging at the Women’s Diagnostic Center.

“Early detected breast cancers can be treated very successfully, and this funding enables us to serve many with the care they need,” Nicholson said.

“In these uncertain times, is more important than ever before to show support for those on a cancer journey so they know that they are not alone.”