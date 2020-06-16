You are the owner of this article.
Illinois attorney general tests positive for COVID-19
Illinois attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

Virus Outbreak Illinois

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks during a news conference in Chicago on Feb. 11, 2019.

 Noreen Nasir, file AP

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and was self-isolating on the advice of his doctor.

Raoul, a first-term Democrat, said he was tested a day earlier after experiencing symptoms.

“I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me," he said in a statement.

Raoul’s disclosure comes as the number of cases in Illinois has been falling and state has been taking gradual steps to reopen amid stay-at-home orders.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 133,000 coronavirus cases in Illinois and more than 6,300 deaths.

Also Tuesday, Chicago officials said all six city-run testing sites will provide free diagnostic tests to anyone who has participated in a large gathering that put them at high risk of exposure, including recent protests over policing. They encouraged anyone who has participated to get tested.

“We still have a long way to go with this pandemic and we all have a part to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and secure during the months ahead,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

