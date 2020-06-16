Illinois attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and was self-isolating on the advice of his doctor.

Raoul, a first-term Democrat, said he was tested a day earlier after experiencing symptoms.

“I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me," he said in a statement.

Raoul’s disclosure comes as the number of cases in Illinois has been falling and state has been taking gradual steps to reopen amid stay-at-home orders.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 133,000 coronavirus cases in Illinois and more than 6,300 deaths.

Also Tuesday, Chicago officials said all six city-run testing sites will provide free diagnostic tests to anyone who has participated in a large gathering that put them at high risk of exposure, including recent protests over policing. They encouraged anyone who has participated to get tested.