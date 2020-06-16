Illinois attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and was self-isolating on the advice of his doctor.
Raoul, a first-term Democrat, said he was tested a day earlier after experiencing symptoms.
“I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me," he said in a statement.
Raoul’s disclosure comes as the number of cases in Illinois has been falling and state has been taking gradual steps to reopen amid stay-at-home orders.
Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 133,000 coronavirus cases in Illinois and more than 6,300 deaths.
Also Tuesday, Chicago officials said all six city-run testing sites will provide free diagnostic tests to anyone who has participated in a large gathering that put them at high risk of exposure, including recent protests over policing. They encouraged anyone who has participated to get tested.
“We still have a long way to go with this pandemic and we all have a part to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and secure during the months ahead,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.