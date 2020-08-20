Illinois awards Calumet City $1.4 million for canoe launch, riverwalk

CALUMET CITY — On Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Calumet City was one of the municipalities to secure a grant through the state's Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
The plan is geared toward advancing shovel-ready public works projects and long-term infrastructure upgrades in under-served communities throughout the state, a news release states.
Calumet City was awarded $1.4 million Fast-Track Capital grant for a canoe launch and riverwalk.
"While COVID-19 continues to present extraordinary economic challenges — our planned infrastructure projects should not have to wait," Pritzker said in a news release.
"From small communities downstate to those experiencing decades of underinvestment — these capital investments will provide an economic boost that will create jobs and spark additional community investment for years to come.”
Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said in a press release she applauds Pritzker and the DCEO for providing a fast track grant.
“On behalf of Calumet City residents and the entire Southland Region that will enjoy 'Blues Water Run Canoe and Kayak Launch' for generations to come,” Markiewicz Qualkinbush said in a press release.
“It is a sign of progress and greater things to come in the face of the challenges we’ve endured this past year. Calumet City stands with the State in its commitment to rebuild our economy by putting people to work and investing in infrastructure improvements.”
Markiewicz Qualkinbush was not immediately available for further comment Wednesday.
State Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr., D-Chicago, said he takes pride in seeing one of the gems in his district on the list.
"The restoration of the city's riverwalk and canoe launch will not only improve residents' experience at the park, but the construction will also provide quality jobs at a time when many are struggling to make ends meets," Sims said.
State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, added the "eco-friendly project will allow residents to enjoy the river while also inviting a new economy for all Calumet City residents to enjoy.”
Leslie Phemister, transportation planner for the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association (SSMMA), said the group is "thrilled" to see Calumet City included in grant awardees.
"Calumet City has always been a destination in the South Suburbs and this state-of-the-art facility will give the South Suburbs more recreational opportunities to be together while apart," Phemister said.
"We are grateful to Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for providing the funding for a public infrastructure improvement project that will have years of impact on many Illinois families."
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!