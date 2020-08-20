Illinois awards Calumet City $1.4 million for canoe launch, riverwalk

“It is a sign of progress and greater things to come in the face of the challenges we’ve endured this past year. Calumet City stands with the State in its commitment to rebuild our economy by putting people to work and investing in infrastructure improvements.”

Markiewicz Qualkinbush was not immediately available for further comment Wednesday.

State Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr., D-Chicago, said he takes pride in seeing one of the gems in his district on the list.

"The restoration of the city's riverwalk and canoe launch will not only improve residents' experience at the park, but the construction will also provide quality jobs at a time when many are struggling to make ends meets," Sims said.

State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, added the "eco-friendly project will allow residents to enjoy the river while also inviting a new economy for all Calumet City residents to enjoy.”

Leslie Phemister, transportation planner for the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association (SSMMA), said the group is "thrilled" to see Calumet City included in grant awardees.