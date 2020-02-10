Illinois centenarian finds her love for cheerleading again

She also taught golf, tennis, bowling, field hockey, snow skiing and horseback riding, and taught dance in retirement up until about 15 years ago. She still does some bowling, albeit on a smaller scale, at Liberty Court.

The Rockford Peaches, a woman's professional baseball team, played from 1943 to 1954 at Beyer Stadium just a mile west of the high school. The Peaches won four All-American Girls Professional Baseball League championships, and were the subject of the 1992 film "A League of Their Own."

"They were a terrific group," Green said. "They were outstanding."

Liberty Court's Dare to Dream program allows residents such as Green another opportunity to do something that they have always wanted to do once more. The idea came from Liberty Court's parent company, Senior Housing of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Green is the second resident to be a part of the program.

Green always has a positive thing to say about everyone, Community Relations Coordinator Kelly Shroyer said.

"When they become a community member, we learn a lot about their history and their past, and their family tells us things that they would love to do again," Shroyer said. "Nothing is out of limits. We really strive to work with the family to make whatever their dream is a reality."