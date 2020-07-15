You are the owner of this article.
Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal pot sales
Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal pot sales

Chicago dispensary

A long line of people brave the cold as they wait to be the first in Illinois to purchase recreational marijuana at Sunnyside dispensary Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Chicago. 

 Paul Beaty, file, AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state of Illinois has collected $52 million in taxes from legal adult-use marijuana sales.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes. Sales taxes that will be shared with local governments account for $18 million.

Nearly $26 million in excise and sales taxes will be directed to the state’s general fund.

More than $239 million in recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois since Jan. 1 when it was legalized.

