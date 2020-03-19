Illinois coronavirus cases top 200, include 42 tied to nursing home

Illinois did move forward Tuesday with its primary election, forcing local election officials to scramble to find replacement polling sites and election judges when others backed out due to health concerns. Arizona and Florida voters also went to the polls Tuesday.

At the Chateau Nursing Center in Willowbrook, 42 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. State officials said 30 of those are residents and 12 are staff members.

No other details were immediately released.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said staff at the nursing home and at similar facilities statewide are being screened before they start work to prevent further spread of the virus to vulnerable residents.

Facilities also must restrict visitors, Ezike said, acknowledging that can seem harsh to residents and their family members.

“These actions are not taken lightly and are not meant to be cruel,” she said. "Quite the contrary, we're trying to take care of our residents. It will take every single person in our community to do their part to break this cycle.”