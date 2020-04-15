Illinois coronavirus response price tag $174M, records show

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois has paid $174 million for medicine and protective equipment to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the past month, according to data released Tuesday.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza debuted an online portal identifying each expenditure since Gov. J.B. Pritzker's March 9 disaster declaration, which allows his administration to coordinate with state partners and federal agencies in buying equipment and supplies.

As of Tuesday, 868 people had died of complications related to COVID-19 among 23,247 cases of coronavirus infections since the pandemic hit Illinois.

“We want people to realize this is no joke, we're very serious, and when they look at these numbers and at this graph, they'll paint a mental picture and realize how important it is to stay home, not just to keep themselves safe, but others," Mendoza said in a telephone interview.

Mendoza said that despite the state's billions of dollars of debt, she will prioritize COVID-19- response payments for the duration of the pandemic.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.