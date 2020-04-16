Illinois could face $7B deficit over 2 years after COVID-19

Ezike and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot credited adherence to social distancing and other strategies for slowing the spread of the virus, particularly Pritzker's stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to expire April 30.

Governors have begun discussing strategies for reopening economies without risking a second spike in illness and deaths. Pritzker on Tuesday said people should prepare for a “new normal” rather than an immediate return to normal movement and interaction.

Lightfoot, whose city is one of the nation's hot spots with 361 deaths among 10,192 cases, said restrictions would stay in place until there's a downward trend in reported infections.

“We still have a long way to go,” Lightfoot said. "Many things are needed for us to lift the restrictions we have placed on our city.”

Public health and city authorities are paying particular attention to data on the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, capacity in city hospitals' intensive care units and the number of patients using ventilators, Lightfoot said.

The availability of tests for coronavirus must increase substantially and public health authorities must be able to monitor new cases and use “contact tracing” to investigate potential spread of the virus as part of a “new normal,” she said.