Illinois' COVID-19 hospitalizations, infection rates drop

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that metrics gauging the spread of the coronavirus are trending downward as Illinois prepares to further open businesses within days.

Illinois’ rate of positive COVID-19 tests, which hit a high of 23% in late April, averaged roughly 9% over the last seven days. Also, the number of hospitalizations hit a six-week low, Pritkzer said.

He credited safety measures, including requiring masks.

Illinois is on track to enter the next phase of Pritzker's gradual reopening plan tied to health metrics starting Friday, but he cautioned there was still risk. His administration released detailed rules over the weekend for businesses planning to reopen.

“Just because the numbers are moving in the right direction in the state of Illinois that does not mean that the virus has gone away, it’s still there," Pritzker said.

Public health officials announced 1,178 new cases and 39 deaths, cautioning that a drop was likely due to a lag in reporting over the holiday weekend. Overall, there have been 113,195 cases and 4,923 deaths.