Illinois driver's license offices closing until Dec. 7 because of COVID-19

All Illinois Driver Services facilities will be closed for in-person business for almost three weeks beginning Tuesday because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday.

Facilities are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Dec. 7.

White said in a press release that online renewal options will be expanded, though drivers who need to take a written or road test may not qualify.

Drivers who do qualify for online renewal and whose driver's license or ID card has an expiration date between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021 will receive a letter with a unique PIN needed for the transaction. Letters will go out either next month or in January.

For those whose licenses expire after Feb. 1, letters with a PIN will be sent out about 90 days before the expiration date.

White also announced that licenses and ID cards with current expiration dates between February and May 2021 now will expire on June 1, 2021. This extension does not apply to Commercial Driver Licenses and commercial learner's permits because of federal rules.

Meanwhile, 18 facilities will remain open for CDL written and road exams. Among them is the location at 41 W. 162nd St. in South Holland.