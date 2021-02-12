Illinois fugitive arrested at Michigan City home, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — An Illinois man wanted on federal and local arrest warrants was apprehended Wednesday when detectives executed a search warrant on a home he was staying in.

Alsiah Spikes, 28, of Peoria, was wanted on a federal warrant alleging he possessed a firearm as a felon, as well as a probation violation warrant through the State of Illinois and a felony aggravated battery warrant through Lansing police, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release.

Detectives responded about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 500 block of Van Spanje Avenue. They obtained a search warrant after an investigation revealed Spikes was staying there, police said.

As police entered the home, Spikes escaped through a window and led them on a brief foot pursuit, police allege. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Detectives then searched the home for suspected narcotics and firearms. Undisclosed evidence was recovered and processed and interviews were conducted, police said.

Spikes now faces an additional felony count of possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement. He was being held in police custody Friday on a $20,005 cash-only bond.