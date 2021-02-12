 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois fugitive arrested at Michigan City home, police say
alert urgent

Illinois fugitive arrested at Michigan City home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Alsiah Spikes

Alsiah Spikes

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — An Illinois man wanted on federal and local arrest warrants was apprehended Wednesday when detectives executed a search warrant on a home he was staying in.

Alsiah Spikes, 28, of Peoria, was wanted on a federal warrant alleging he possessed a firearm as a felon, as well as a probation violation warrant through the State of Illinois and a felony aggravated battery warrant through Lansing police, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release.

Detectives responded about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 500 block of Van Spanje Avenue. They obtained a search warrant after an investigation revealed Spikes was staying there, police said.

As police entered the home, Spikes escaped through a window and led them on a brief foot pursuit, police allege. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Detectives then searched the home for suspected narcotics and firearms. Undisclosed evidence was recovered and processed and interviews were conducted, police said.

Spikes now faces an additional felony count of possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement. He was being held in police custody Friday on a $20,005 cash-only bond.

An initial court hearing was scheduled on Spikes' behalf for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at LaPorte County Superior Court No. 1.

Detectives with the LaPorte County Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force in their investigation.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon cuts penalties on low amounts of hard drugs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts