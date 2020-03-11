Illinois GOP wants audit as automatic registration problems continue

CHICAGO — Republicans renewed calls Wednesday to suspend Illinois' automatic voter registration program as state officials disclosed continued problems affecting more than 1,000 people who applied for REAL IDs.

The registrants should've been automatically registered but were wrongly categorized as having opted out.

The issue first came up at a State Board of Elections meeting in January with a single voter, but has since affected 1,151 people who applied for the IDs at the secretary of state's offices, according to a Monday notice sent to local election authorities.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office said the extent of the problem was discovered when reviewing records and attributed it to conflicting information on applications. The office notified election officials Friday. The affected individuals have been registered and can vote in Tuesday's primary, according to election officials.

Signed in 2017 with bipartisan support, the program faced numerous problems, including delays and wrongly registering hundreds of people who said they weren't U.S. citizens. At least one noncitizen voted, which violates state and federal laws. The law also faces a lawsuit.

