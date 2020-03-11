You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois GOP wants audit as automatic registration problems continue
alert urgent

Illinois GOP wants audit as automatic registration problems continue

{{featured_button_text}}
Noncitizen Voting

Residents of Chicago's 33rd Ward mark their ballots at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall on Nov. 8, 2016.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Republicans renewed calls Wednesday to suspend Illinois' automatic voter registration program as state officials disclosed continued problems affecting more than 1,000 people who applied for REAL IDs.

The registrants should've been automatically registered but were wrongly categorized as having opted out.

The issue first came up at a State Board of Elections meeting in January with a single voter, but has since affected 1,151 people who applied for the IDs at the secretary of state's offices, according to a Monday notice sent to local election authorities.

Indiana voter registration deadline is April 6 for upcoming primary election

Secretary of State Jesse White's office said the extent of the problem was discovered when reviewing records and attributed it to conflicting information on applications. The office notified election officials Friday. The affected individuals have been registered and can vote in Tuesday's primary, according to election officials.

Signed in 2017 with bipartisan support, the program faced numerous problems, including delays and wrongly registering hundreds of people who said they weren't U.S. citizens. At least one noncitizen voted, which violates state and federal laws. The law also faces a lawsuit.

Activists sue over Illinois' automatic voter registration

“Automatic voter registration is a complete mess,” said state Rep. Tim Butler, a Springfield Republican. “We've been assured for over two months that the problems have been fixed, yet problems continue to come up.”

He's filed legislation for an independent audit.

Democrats who run the state have said there are no plans to pause the program.

"Obviously, we’ll be monitoring it very closely,” White's spokesman Dave Druker told the Chicago Tribune. “We did catch it, which is good.”

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts