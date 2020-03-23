Illinois gov's critique of fed coronavirus response angers Trump

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic Sunday, saying Illinois hasn't received enough medical supplies, prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump.

Pritzker said Illinois got a recent supply but that it was a fraction of what was requested from the federal government. The first-term Democrat, who has issued a statewide “stay at home order” amid the pandemic, said Illinois is buying supplies from the open market, as are other states also in need of supplies.

“We're all competing against each other,” Pritzker told CNN's “State of the Union.” "This should have been a coordinated effort by the federal government."'

Illinois' public health officials announced 296 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including an infant, bringing the total number statewide to 1,049. The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced three additional deaths, bringing the total number to nine.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.