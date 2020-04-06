Illinois governor commutes sentence of jailed cancer patient

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker commuted the sentence of a suburban Chicago man with cancer who was serving four years in prison for ordering 42 pounds of chocolate infused with the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lindsey Hess said Thomas Franzen was released Monday from the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, the Aurora-Beacon News reported. Hess added that the Montgomery man was ordered to complete two years of parole.

Franzen’s attorney David Camic said the man's family was thrilled about his release.

“It would be easy to complain and say that the governor took too long (to pardon his sentence), but realistically in the midst of all that is going on with the coronavirus, we are grateful the governor took the time to release him,” said Camic, adding that Franzen, 37, now lives with his father in Sugar Grove.

U.S. Postal Service workers had noticed questionable packages routinely being delivered to Franzen and opened one in February 2014 that contained the THC-infused chocolate.