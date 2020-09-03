Illinois House panel to investigate long-serving speaker

In a scathing statement blasting Republicans, Madigan said he would recuse himself from the committee and called it politically motivated.

"The request by Rep. Durkin and his members is a political stunt only months away from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetimes," Madigan said, adding that he couldn't "identify one thing Rep. Durkin and the Illinois Republican Party have done to help Illinois residents struggling from a global pandemic and a weakened economy."

Federal prosecutors said ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a criminal investigation. They said the company arranged for jobs and vendor subcontracts "for various associates of a high-level elected official" who was identified in other court filings as the speaker.

Prosecutors agreed to defer prosecution while ComEd cooperates with an ongoing investigation.

Pritzker called the formation of the committee "an extraordinarily important endeavor."

"There are questions that need to be answered by the speaker," he told reporters at an unrelated news conference. "Perhaps the creation of this legislative committee will actually get some of those answers."

A House investigative committee has been formed twice in recent years.