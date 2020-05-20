Illinois Legislature meets to OK budget under COVID-19 cloud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois General Assembly prepared to convene in Springfield Wednesday for the first time in 10 weeks, with hopes of completing a spring-session's worth of work in three days.

The Legislature has canceled all its scheduled meeting since early March because of health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic to keep at least 6 feet of space between two people, which is nearly impossible in the close quarters of the Capitol.

Lawmakers, whose scheduled adjournment date is May 31, must approve a state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 that may be one of the more challenging budgets in Illinois history. The pandemic, which has closed non-essential businesses and ordered people to stay at home, has ripped a $7 billion deficit in the current and next year's spending plan.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democrats who control both houses want plans developed to provide financial relief to families and small businesses decimated by the coronavirus. But that will depend on an undetermined amount of federal aid coming to the state.

Extraordinary safety measures are in place. The House, with its 118 members, has abandoned the Capitol chamber for the Bank of Springfield Convention Center six blocks away. Tables are spread across the vast floor to allow for social distancing.