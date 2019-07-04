HAMMOND — A Lynwood, Illinois, man has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.
U.S. District Court records indicate Philip A. Rice, 43, has signed a plea agreement in which he would admit to production of child pornography in exchange for leniency from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
A federal grand jury indicted Rice in 2016 over allegations he intimidated an underage girl into taking naked photos of herself between October 2013 and June 2016.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office also charged Rice in 2018 with child molestation.
Court records indicate the federal authorities didn’t arrest Rice until January this year.
The government alleges Rice first met an East Chicago girl when she was 8 years old, while he was living in her home, for a time, as a friend of her family.
Rice later began communicating to her through Facebook and asking her to pose for naked pictures when she was between the ages of 10 and 12.
She said she eventually felt she had to comply because if she refused, Rice would send her emoticons with angry faces or emoticons being punched.
Authorities first learned of the pornography in March 2016 when a Lake Station man visited the Deja Vu Showgirls strip club in Lake Station and found Rice’s cell phone, which had fallen out into a space between chair cushions.
The Lake Station man saw multiple photos of nude children on the phone’s SIM card and turned it over to police, who extracted more than 200 nude photos of preteen children and traced it to Rice through his Facebook Messenger account.
Rice has agreed to admit in court he photographed the East Chicago girl and possessed child pornography.
Rice also has agreed to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to his victims. The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to argue for a sentence for Rice that would be reduced from the maximum penalty of 15 years to 30 years in prison.
No date has been set for Rice to appear in court and formally plead guilty.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office has dismissed its child molesting case against Rice.