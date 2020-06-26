Illinois man educates white neighbors about Black History

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD, Ill. — A Black man in rural Illinois has started an online video series to educate his white neighbors about Black history following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Brandon Butler, an Elmwood resident, figured that many white people don’t understand Black people’s plight because they are ignorant about the Black experience, the Journal Star reported Thursday. So, he launched “Welcome to “Brandon’s Black History,” a weekly presentation to engage the predominately white community where he lives with his family.

“I think it’s something that needs to be done,” Butler, 35, told watchers during one of his meetings. “And I’ll keep on doing it as long as it can.”

Elmwood had 1,945 residents, 0.15% of whom were African American, according to the 2000 U.S. Census. That's about three people, which Butler said is about right.

Butler created Brandon’s Black History, a Facebook page, and dropped a link to his video meeting on June 9. He talked about Black Wall Street, an African American commercial district in Oklahoma that was destroyed by white a mob in 1921. He discussed Juneteenth and the Black Panther Party in following videos.