Illinois man facing felony charges after leading high-speed chase on I-65, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A Sauk Village man is facing felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into an Indiana State Police trooper.

About 1:40 a.m. Sunday, ISP Trooper D. Griffin tried to stop a black 2005 Jeep for multiple traffic violations on U.S. 30 near Interstate 65.

The driver, later identified as John F. Ross III, 30, of Sauk Village, refused to stop and then fled northbound on I-65 from U.S. 30, ISP said in a press release.

After a pursuit ensued, Ross surrendered. Police later recovered a loaded, .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 100-round drum magazine attachment and a "large amount" of money.

Ross was transported to the Lake County Jail and is being preliminarily charged a level four felony for being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun and a level 5 felony for resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury.

After spotting the Jeep, Griffin chased Ross, and saw Ross trying to elude him while driving at a high rate of speed.

The high-speed pursuit continued on 61st Avenue and headed west into Merrillville, where officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Merrillville and Hobart police departments joined in the chase.