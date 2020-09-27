Illinois man facing felony charges after leading high-speed chase on I-65, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A Sauk Village man is facing felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into an Indiana State Police trooper.
About 1:40 a.m. Sunday, ISP Trooper D. Griffin tried to stop a black 2005 Jeep for multiple traffic violations on U.S. 30 near Interstate 65.
The driver, later identified as John F. Ross III, 30, of Sauk Village, refused to stop and then fled northbound on I-65 from U.S. 30, ISP said in a press release.
After a pursuit ensued, Ross surrendered. Police later recovered a loaded, .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 100-round drum magazine attachment and a "large amount" of money.
Ross was transported to the Lake County Jail and is being preliminarily charged a level four felony for being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun and a level 5 felony for resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury.
After spotting the Jeep, Griffin chased Ross, and saw Ross trying to elude him while driving at a high rate of speed.
The high-speed pursuit continued on 61st Avenue and headed west into Merrillville, where officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Merrillville and Hobart police departments joined in the chase.
As Ross drove around a Merrillville police car near 65th Avenue, he struck Griffin's patrol vehicle and headed toward Ellsworth Place, police said.
The pursuit continued in a wooded area near Ellsworth Place, where Ross drove his Jeep through the woods and headed toward Griffin's car once more.
Police said Ross rammed the patrol car nearly head on, disabling the vehicle from the pursuit.
Griffin sustained minor injuries due to the second collision after his Dodge Charger airbag deployed.
Ross then continued to Broadway, where the Jeep's right-side tires deflated. Ross tried to resume the chase by attempting to drive away on flat tires at a reduced speed.
However, Ross drove off the road at 57th Avenue and then exited his Jeep and fled the scene on foot and headed northbound.
Police chased Ross on foot until he willingly surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
