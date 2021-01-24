Illinois man killed in Gary, authorities say

GARY — A 22-year-old Posen man died in a homicide Saturday evening in the city's West Side neighborhood, authorities said.
The Lake County coroner pronounced Jesus Zarate, 22, dead around 7:47 p.m.
Gary police first responded to the 5300 block of W 21st Avenue around 6:22 p.m. and determined the death was a homicide, records indicate.
Police did not immediately respond for comment about the incident's circumstances.
Lake County CSI and the Metro Homicide Unit also responded to the scene.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.