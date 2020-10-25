Illinois man killed in single-vehicle crash on Indiana Toll Road

A 26-year-old Illinois man was killed Sunday morning after being ejected from his vehicle that swerved off the Indiana Toll Road and overturned after hitting a guardrail, police said.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the man pending notification of family. He was pronounced dead at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago.
According to Indiana State Police, the man was driving a 1999 red Chevrolet Cavalier westbound on the Indiana Toll Road (Interstate 90) at the 7.1 mile marker around 7:45 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle struck the center median wall.
It then crossed both westbound lanes, struck the guardrail, became airborne, overturned and landed in trees located adjacent to the highway, police said.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle while it was overturning and evidence at the scene indicated the driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
State Trooper Dustin Eggert administered CPR to the man after arriving at the crash site and until the ambulance arrived. The man died at the hospital, police said.
The Lake County Coroner said the man suffered blunt head trauma.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!