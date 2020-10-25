 Skip to main content
Illinois man killed in single-vehicle crash on Indiana Toll Road
Illinois man killed in single-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road

An Illinois man was killed Sunday morning when his red Chevrolet Cavalier swerved off the Indiana Toll Road, struck the guardrail, overturned and landed in some trees (center), according to Indiana State Police.

 Provided by Indiana State Police

A 26-year-old Illinois man was killed Sunday morning after being ejected from his vehicle that swerved off the Indiana Toll Road and overturned after hitting a guardrail, police said.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man pending notification of family. He was pronounced dead at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago.

According to Indiana State Police, the man was driving a 1999 red Chevrolet Cavalier westbound on the Indiana Toll Road (Interstate 90) at the 7.1 mile marker around 7:45 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle struck the center median wall.

It then crossed both westbound lanes, struck the guardrail, became airborne, overturned and landed in trees located adjacent to the highway, police said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle while it was overturning and evidence at the scene indicated the driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

State Trooper Dustin Eggert administered CPR to the man after arriving at the crash site and until the ambulance arrived. The man died at the hospital, police said.

The Lake County Coroner said the man suffered blunt head trauma.

