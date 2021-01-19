Illinois man nabbed in July homicide of 18-year-old

CROWN POINT — A Hazel Crest, Illinois, man was extradited to Lake County, Indiana, to face charges in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man July 1 in Gary.

Laquan M. Tolliver, 19, was charged this month with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, recently unsealed court records show.

Jacquice Baylock, 18, of Lynwood, died at a hospital after he was shot in the 1800 block of Taney Place about 6:40 p.m. July 1.

Tolliver was extradited from Will County Sheriff's Department to the Lake County Jail to face charges in Baylock's homicide.

Tolliver's initial hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.