 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois man nabbed in July homicide of 18-year-old
breaking urgent

Illinois man nabbed in July homicide of 18-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Hazel Crest, Illinois, man was extradited to Lake County, Indiana, to face charges in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man July 1 in Gary.

Laquan M. Tolliver, 19, was charged this month with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, recently unsealed court records show.

Jacquice Baylock, 18, of Lynwood, died at a hospital after he was shot in the 1800 block of Taney Place about 6:40 p.m. July 1. 

Tolliver was extradited from Will County Sheriff's Department to the Lake County Jail to face charges in Baylock's homicide.

Tolliver's initial hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See Putin take part in traditional icy Epiphany dip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts