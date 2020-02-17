Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing

CHICAGO — An 80-year-old man is set to be released from an Illinois prison this week, nearly six decades after he was sentenced to life for the killing of one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park.

Chester Weger was convicted in 1961 of killing of Lillian Oetting, 50. Her remains were found at northern Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park in March 1960 along with the bodies of Frances Murphy, 47, and Mildred Lindquist, 50. The three women, who were hiking together, were found bound, partially nude and bludgeoned to death near the park's popular St. Louis Canyon, which is framed by a scenic waterfall and a 100-foot wall.

The case confounded investigators until they determined that the cord used to bind the women’s hands matched twine from a spool in the kitchen of the Starved Rock Lodge. Weger, then 21, was a dishwasher at the lodge and had fished and hiked in the park for most of his life.

Weger was granted parole in November on his 24th try and is set to be released Friday from the Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}