Illinois man who went to Italy is state's 5th COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Officials on Thursday confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19 in Illinois, though Gov. J.B. Pritzker tried to reassure the public that the chances of a widespread outbreak of the potentially deadly illness were low.

A man in his 20s from Cook County contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus while traveling in Italy and is isolated at a Chicago hospital in stable condition, Pritzker said during a news conference at a state Capitol. COVID-19 is most dangerous to people who are older than 60 or who have underlying medical conditions.

“The risk to the general public remains low but we are not taking any chances and preparing for all eventualities,” Pritzker said during the news conference before he briefed lawmakers in a nearby state auditorium. “Given this virus' intensified influence on the elderly, we are paying urgent attention to our nursing homes, our veterans homes and long term care facilities, as well as to the employees who serve those vulnerable populations.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said that in the case of the man who traveled to Italy, all who have been in contact with him are being contacted for assessment.